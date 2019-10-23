Marvel Releases Trailer for X-Men Spinoff Marauders

Marvel Comics has released the launch trailer for Marauders, the next X-Men spinoff series debuting as part of the Dawn of X initiative. You can watch the trailer above. In the trailer, editor Jordan D. White talks about the importance of Marauders. “Marauders is probably the most important book of the Dawn of X books as far as furthering the world of the X-Men and the status quo of the X-Men,” he says. “Emma Frost is in charge of the Hellfire Club and they are in charge of distributing the mutant medicines throughout the world. It’s a totally new concept in the X-Men universe. I mean, there have been stories about pirates, but there’s never been a book about pirates before, and these are classic, big-name X-Men. The plans we have for this book are so big.”

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski adds, “Kitty Pryde, or Kate as we now know her. Emma Frost. Iceman. Storm. But teaming up with Sebastian Shaw and Pyro. How crazy is that? Where is Gerry Duggan taking this? And they’re on a pirate ship!”

The series is written by Gerry Duggan. In the trailer, Duggan says, “If you’ve been reading House of X and Powers of X, the world of Marauders is coming into focus a little bit. Why pirates? Because pirates are fun. But also because, in this world, it makes a lot of sense. Right now, the mutants are taking everything back. They’re taking the name of a group of mutants who hurt mutants and they’re co-opting it for the betterment of mutantdom and humanity. I think we’re going to thrill. I think we’re going to make you laugh. And I hope we’re going to break some hearts.”

In his review of Marauders #1, ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar writes, “Marauders #1 is off to a killer start, and has absolutely everything I want in an X-Men book. Writer Gerry Duggan picks up one of the more interesting threads left from House of X, and assembles a delightful team that encapsulates everything you love about the X-Men as not only a team but a family. Duggan finds lovely ways to inject the serious task at hand with humor and fun, and there’s a sense of adventure to this cast and quest that has been missing from the books for some time. Artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Federico Blee are a perfect fit for the book’s balance of tone, and it’s their expression work that really sells the familial dynamic between these heroes. That said, that’s not the only skill they bring to the series, as that Kitty Pryde takedown scene is worth the price of admission alone. This was already one of my most anticipated X-Books, and so far it’s not lived up to those expectations, it’s suppressed them.”

Are you excited about Marauders? Let us know in the comments. Marauders #1 is on sale now.

Marauders #1

AUG190863

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE X-MEN SAIL AT DAWN!

Even in this glorious new dawn, Mutantkind faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared!

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 23, 2019

SRP: $4.99