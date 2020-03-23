Marvel Releases X-Factor Trailer

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for X-Factor, the upcoming new X-Men spinoff series launching as part of the Dawn of X. The series is written by Leah Williams with art by David Baldeon and deals with a major new element in the new mutant status quo: resurrection. “One of the huge changes in X-Men recently is that the X-Men can’t die,” X-Men line editor Jordan D. White says in the trailer. “If one of them dies, they can bring them back. This is a team that’s been put together to investigate mutant deaths and disappearances to see whether they should be initiated into what we’re calling ‘the resurrection protocols.’

“Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken, and Prestige — characters from all over the X-men landscape — and they’re brought together on a very specific mission in the first issue. You’ll see why. Leah brings so much to this series. She has this fun quirkiness to her writing. The characters have this fun sense of adventure and wackiness. At the same time, they have this real, internal life.”

Williams adds, “We’re going to be exploring what the new rules are and establishing these things with X-Factor. We have only one returning X-Factor members and everybody else is new to it. There’s not just the mainline of investigative services that’s happing. There’s also an undercurrent of drama between who’s hooking up with who and who’s discovering things about themselves as they go through these experiences. You can follow the breadcrumb trail of clues that’s going to be in the book. If you’re looking closely you’ll be able to spot stuff before the characters themselves figure it out.”

Are you excited about the new X-Factor? Let us know in the comments section. X-Factor #1 is scheduled to go on sale on April 22nd.

X-Factor #1

FEB200865

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

MUTANTS HAVE CONQUERED DEATH!

By the grace of The Five, the resurrection protocols can bring back any fallen mutant. But such a huge enterprise isn’t without its problems and complications… When a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why to keep the rules of reincarnation. Writer Leah Williams (AMAZING MARY JANE, X-TREMISTS) and artist David Balde n (DOMINO, WEB WARRIORS) take Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken and Prestige into the world of murder and missing persons…

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 22, 2020

SRP: $4.99