Marvel Reveals New Look At the Heroes and Villains of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Peter Parker’s freshman year of high school features some old school supervillains in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel Studios Animation’s first Spider-Man animated series (Jan. 29 on Disney+) follows Midtown High School student Peter Parker (voiced by What If…?‘s Hudson Thames) on his way to becoming a hero, with some variations to his MCU counterpart: rather than Tony Stark, the rookie wall-crawler is mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo).

Spider-Man’s benefactor provides him with high-tech Oscorp suits to battle such classic foes as Doctor Octopus (voiced by Hugh Dancy), the Chameleon, the Rhino, and Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime (Daredevil: Born Again‘s Vincent D’onofrio).

New promotional artwork that surfaced on social media shows some of the suits Spider-Man will don over the 10-episode series — including Peter’s homemade suit, the Oscorp suit (a spin on the Future Foundation suit), and the classic red-and-blue — and a new look at the webhead’s rogues’ gallery. See that artwork below, courtesy of @kepleravocado:

Pictured from left to right: the Scorpion, Unicorn, Maria Vasquez Tarantula, Speed Demon, Scorcher, and Doctor Octopus. Also pictured: Doctor Strange, one of the superheroes set to appear this season alongside a classic-looking Iron Man and the black-clad Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

The series also puts a spin on Spider-Man’s classic supporting cast with characters who have yet to make their way into the MCU. Besides Peter’s Aunt May (Kari Wahlgren), the cast of characters includes Peter’s best friend, Nico Minoru (Grace Song), and classmates Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson), Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang), Jean Foucault, and the young genius Amadeus Cho.

“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios, told ComicBook, adding the show is “very much like a cut” from the classic comic books by co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

“It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero,” Winderbaum added. “It’s so essentially Spider-Man. And what [series creator] Jeff Trammell did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with.”

He continued, “Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show.”

The MCU-inspired series “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots,” per the official synopsis. Trammel (Disney’s Amphibia and The Owl House and Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek) also serves as head writer of the series, which premieres Jan. 29 on Disney+.