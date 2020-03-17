Marvel’s Black Widow Delay Has Fans Mad at the Coronavirus

Marvel Studios has just pulled Black Widow from its release date on May 5th, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That will make 2020 the first year in over a decade in which the summer season isn‘t marked by a major Marvel movie release. While the move isn’t at all unexpected, it is a sobering reality check about the imminent future. Marvel Studios was one of the last to pull its film from the theatrical release slate, but with chains like AMC now closing its theater locations indefinitely, there’s little other choice for Marvel.

Naturally, fans are learning that Black Widow has been pulled from release (with no new date yet given), and they aren’t reacting very well…

One Emoji Says It All

Black Widow delayed 🙁 — Josh Stieglitz (@Barricade64) March 17, 2020

In this case, that one emoji says more about the current emotional state of the Marvel fandom than words ever could.

Natasha Deserves Better Than Corona

It’s honestly for the best, Black Widow deserves to have a big opening that isn’t affected by the coronavirus https://t.co/uHZ4kYdYRE — 𝓂𝒶𝒹𝒹𝒾𝑒 ᱬ ‎۞ 💜💚 (@wandaception) March 17, 2020

Other Marvel fans seem to understand and accept that for Black Widow to truly succeed it needs a proper theatrical release. Natasha (and Scarlett Johansson) have earned that level of prestige.

On Demand?

Should release it on demand for $20 to rent. Would make a fortune at a time like this. https://t.co/bilAlmiKpJ — Canecast Kev 🙌🏻 (@Smith31Kev) March 17, 2020

I mean if you think about it it’s cheaper than going to the movies…. a ticket is like $12 each. — Canecast Kev 🙌🏻 (@Smith31Kev) March 17, 2020

I’ve been waiting for this movie for a while lol. But you also gotta think people will be at home, people that may not have been excited before are now lol — Canecast Kev 🙌🏻 (@Smith31Kev) March 17, 2020

The inevitable debate a Black Widow On Demand or Disney+ release has already begun – and the fandom seems wholly divided about it. Other studios are going that route now, though, so who knows?

Marvel vs. DC

Assuming theaters are operating and WW84 doesn’t have to move, I wonder when Black Widow will be out? Probably wouldn’t want it too close to WW. — Stop! Or My Emma Will Shoot (@emmatarver92) March 17, 2020

Fans are also wondering what Black Widow‘s delay could mean for Wonder Woman 1984 – and what Marvel will do if WW84 does not change its release date. Good questions…

Bad Anniversary

I watched Avengers Endgame on April 30 last year and I was hoping to watch #Blackwidow on that same day in 2020. But seems like I’ll be busy living my own Endgame #coronavirus — Depy🎬||⎊ ⧗|| (@end_of_an_era_) March 17, 2020

For a lot of Marvel fans Black Widow was going to be a milestone release on the anniversary of Avengers: Endgame. Now, the world looks frighteningly like the MCU did, after the Thanos snap.

We Can Beat This

Me trying to get Disney and theaters to still release Black Widow on time pic.twitter.com/re2phlFIRF — Cameron Black (@CameronCBlack) March 17, 2020

Plead with it, beg for it – it won’t matter. Destiny has arrived, and it sucks.

Coronavirus Be Like…

Yeah, there are a lot of parallels between Thanos’ Infinity War and the effects of COVID-19 on our way of life. Black Widow won’t be the last film dusted from theaters.