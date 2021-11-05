Marvel’s Eternals Enlisted IT Star to Voice Deviant Leader Kro

Eternals had a lot of fans wondering who voiced the Deviant leader Kro in the film. Bill Skarsgard actually provided the performance, but it took a while to get there. *Spoilers ahead for Eternals.* So, the entire team ends up fighting Deviants at every turn. Along the way, they take out enough of them that they aren’t a threat to the humans of Earth. But, a lengthy exposition conversation with Arishem the Judge reveals that both the Deviants and Eternals are just part of a larger scheme. The monsters have been trying to absorb powers from various members of the team to evolve. When they get hold of Gilgamesh, you finally hear Skarsgard’s voice as he becomes aware of the larger plot they’ve been unknowingly participating in. His larger interplay with Angelina Jolie is terse and predicated with her relationship with the man Kro absorbed.

Skarsgard has also been in Deadpool 2 and in the IT franchise as well. Fans of The Divergent movies might remember his part in that franchise, as well as being scheduled to pop-up in John Wick: Chapter 4. Kro is actually a big part of Jack Kirby’s Eternals mythology. So, you really couldn’t have this story without him. In a previous interview with Variety, she showed nothing but reverence for The King of Comics.

“Just like sculpturing, you never want it to end. You just want to keep going until they tell you you can’t keep going anymore….I think everyone in my life close to me knows that I’m maybe working a little too much,” she began. “Yes! This afternoon I’m going back to Disney to work on Eternals. Right after this interview. I’m probably late.”

“Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it. On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey they have going on. And then on top of that is me as a fan of the MCU,” the filmmaker explained. “And then, me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with sci-fi and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this big melting pot and cook up something that may just taste a little bit different? It was just an exciting thing; all of us went in wanting to do that. We’ll see.”

