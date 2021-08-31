Marvel's Iron Fist Gets An Honest Trailer

In Hollywood, you haven't made it until you've gotten parodied by YouTube's Honest Trailers. Luckily for Iron Fist, that day has finally come. One of the most-panned projects ever to don the Marvel name, the beloved YouTube channel unveiled its first-ever "honest" trailer for the series and...well, it's about as harsh as you'd expect. Now well over two years after the show was cancelled, Honest Trailers skewers both seasons of the Netflix show.

Don't believe us? Check out the cutthroat eight-minute video above.

Coincidentally enough, the Iron Fist Honest Trailer video comes just days after former Iron Fist stunt coordinator Brett Chan alluded to series lead Finn Jones not wanting to train.

"You would be surprised. I got slammed by a lot of people after that came out, they had no idea," Chan said on the stunt-oriented JAMCast podcast. "Johnny and myself were doing 21-22 hour days trying to make things working and having Marvel say 'Eh, no.'"

He added, "Everyone's fighting and the actor doesn't want to train and...'Guys, throw me a bone. Give me something to work with here.' That's probably why the best sequences were with Jessica Henwick because she trained four hours a day and she had zero martial arts experience."

Jones himself had previously spoken on the situation, saying the production would only allow him to practice certain fights 15 minutes before the scenes were set to shoot.

“But really, I was learning the fight scenes 15 minutes before we actually shot them because the schedule was so tight,” Jones told Metro at the time. "So 15 minutes before, the stunt director would talk me through the choreography and I'd just jump straight into it. It really was a baptism of fire and I just learned on the job and I've been doing it for 12 months now. With practice, you just get better and better with dealing with that kind of schedule.”

“It was very intense, to begin with,” he added. “When I first moved over to New York, before I started actually filming, I had three weeks of very intense martial arts and weight training preparation. But then unfortunately once the show started, the filming schedule was just so tight – I was working 14 hours every day, six days a week, days into nights, nights into days – and actually my schedule didn’t allow me to continue the training as much as I really hoped.”

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.

