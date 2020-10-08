Marvel's Mark Ruffalo And Other Celebs Get Naked To Educate About Mail-In Ballots

✖

The celebs are at it again. A collection of actors and comedians have gotten together for a new video with RepresentUs, advising potential mail-in voters in the US Presidential Election that there are a few things they need to remember, and doing it all in the nude. Marvel star, and frequent political noisemaker, Mark Ruffalo was among the celebrities featured in the video which also included Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe, and Naomi Campbell. Sacha Baron Cohen also appeared as Borat but was clothed for his portion of the video, ironic considering we've seen it all after his first movie. The nakedness was for a reason, as you can see in the video below.

All the celebrities appear naked because the video is to let voters know that if they're voting by mail they have specific instructions to follow. Some states include two envelopes with mail-in ballots, and if a ballot isn't inside both of them it's known as a "naked ballot" and is then tossed out and not counted. The video also encourages voters to mail or drop off their ballot as soon as they're finished, so as to make sure it doesn't arrive late and potentially not be counted in some states. It's a whole thing, but a lesson worth hearing if you're voting by mail this year.

This video marks the latest celebrity push to encourage voters across the United States to participate in the election which pits incumbent President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden. Just yesterday saw the cast of Mean Girls reunited via video conference to encourage people to get out the vote including Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Tim Meadows.

Back in September, on National Voter Registration Day, Jurassic Park franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldbum appeared together on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion wearing gray "vote" shirts, plus masks with "vote" written across them. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds had a video of his own to encourage it as well.

Over the summer two other Marvel stars, Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, appeared together in a video to encourage people to register to vote. That post also took a turn for the NSFW as Downey Jr. asked about Paltrow's infamous vagina candles and she jokes she's making a new special scent just for him.