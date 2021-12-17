Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Unites Three Spider-Men, Daredevil, and Doc Ock

✖

This month has seen a huge surge in Marvel-related news, but nothing has been quite as epic as the reveals of the cast for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Last week, we learned the Tom Holland-led movie will feature Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man's Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and potentially more. Another big name that was dropped last week is Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil/Matt Murdock on Netflix's slate of Marvel shows. While Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man) hasn't been officially announced for the movie, fans are pretty sure he's going to be making an appearance, too. In honor of all the exciting Spidey news, many people have taken to social media to share some epic fan art. The latest artist to show off their cool skills is Yadvender Singh Rana.

"I've always wanted to recreate this scene from Spiderman 2," @ultraraw26 shared. "That final battle was epic, although I'm not sure if Doctor Octopus can go at it alone with all 3 Spidermen and Daredevil, but since some of you are not a fan of emotional stuff, I thought why not do some death and destruction type sh*t this time." You can check out the sweet image of the heroes going up against Doc Ock below:

The new movie is also expected to feature Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the MCU, and he shared his thoughts on Foxx's appearance.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx," Batalon shared." Literally, I grew up watching his things and so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend. I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes, so just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific. He's very diverse and he does do everything and it's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Who are you most excited to see return in Spider-Man 3? Is there anyone you are hoping for that has not yet been announced? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Sony Pictures has Spider-Man 3 scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.