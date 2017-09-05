The Punisher Will Be Very Different From Marvel’s Other Shows

Later this year, Netflix will bring Marvel's most violent vigilante back to television, but don't expect the comeback to feel familiar. The Marvel series will differ greatly from Frank Castle's previous live-action romps, and one episode director promises The Punisher will be different from every Marvel show before it.

Recently, Stephen Sufjik sat down for an interview with Combat Radio. The director talked about his Marvel tenure during the chat, and Sufjik took a brief moment to tease The Punisher as the series heads into post-production.

When Sufjik was asked if he could talk about his latest project, the director said he could so long as he didn't cross Marvel's infamous NDAs.

"I can't get into too many details, because of course the NDA that I've signed with Marvel are fairly comprehensive. But we finished, I finished directing the finale for The Punisher, not that long ago. So, that baby is in post-production. I think I'm allowed to say that it's really good," Sufjik explained.

Continuing, the director then he was knocked out by the series as a whole.

"It is different than the other Marvel shows as far as it is an adult drama. There are no superpowers. You know the Punisher is a character who is based on vengeance, fundamentally. His family is a victim of some horrific thing," Sufjik said. "But the character himself is well-known and the way that they approach it is very different from the other shows."

Of course, fans have already gotten a taste of what the Punisher will be like in his solo series. Frank Castle made his MCU debut in the second season of Daredevil as an antagonist. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen ran into the Punisher time and again as the latter exacted revenge for his family's brutal deaths. And, as for the Daredevil, Matthew Murdock simply did all he could to lessen the other man's body count.

There is no word on when The Punisher will hit Netflix this year, but fans have a good guess. Marvel's The Defenders will debut in August, and recent reports have suggest Frank Castle's standalone will drop sometime in November. For now, fans will have to wait for an official release date from Marvel Studios, but Netflix subscribers should expect the show to drop sooner rather than later.

Marvel's The Punisher is being developed by Steve Lightfoot for Netflix. Lightfoot will serve as showrunner. Jon Bernthal will star alongside Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore, Paul Schulze, Jaime Ray Newman, and Michael Nathanson. Production on the first season of The Punisher commenced in October 2016 and wrapped back in April 2017.

The Punisher is based on the Marvel Comics character created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr., and Ross Andru. The character debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974. Originally meant to be a Spider-Man villain, the Punisher's brutality resonated with fans and turned him into a cult classic. The vigilante has since starred in several series including three live-action movies: one starring Dolph Lundgren in 1989, another starring Thomas Jane in 2004, and Punisher: War Zone with Ray Stevenson in 2004

