Marvel’s What If…? – An Immersive Story Just Won an Emmy

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place next month, but the Television Academy is already giving out some awards. When the nominees were announced, it was revealed that Marvel Studios had received a few nominations. Loki is up for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Meanwhile, X-Men ’97 is up for Outstanding Animated Program and Echo is up for Outstanding Sci-Fi Costumes. However, it’s a completely different project that just won an award. On May 30th, Marvel released What If…? – An Immersive Story, a collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive. The story was available on Apple Vision Pro and allowed fans to help The Watcher and Wong battle dangerous variants from across the Multiverse.

“#WhatIf An Immersive Story has been chosen! We’re excited to announce that the groundbreaking experience from @MarvelStudios and @ILMimmersive has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming! Congratulations to the entire team on this incredible achievement,” Marvel Studios shared on Instagram yesterday. You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is What If…? – An Immersive Story about?

Key art for What If…? – An Immersive Story

What If…? reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? – An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans that completely transforms the space around them. As they step into breathtaking environments, they will cross between mixed and virtual reality as they enter new and iconic MCU locations. Fans will use their hands and eyes to interact with the world around them, becoming immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio, and work to save the fate of reality as they live out their narrative journey. Together, these groundbreaking features and more will remind them that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty (The Learning Curve), with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman (American Fiction, The Marvels). What If…? – An Immersive Story is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?, X-Men ’97), with Bryan Andrews (What If…?, Primal) serving as consulting producer. Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.

Stay tuned for more updates about Marvel.