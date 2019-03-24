Marvel Fan Points out the Ridiculous Hoodie & Hat Disguise in the MCU

Superheroes deal with a lot of difficult things. Alien invasions, nefarious villains, Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping out half the life in the universe, those are all complicated and hard things. However, one of the biggest challenges they face has nothing to do with throwing or taking punches to save the world. It’s moving about in public without having your identity revealed and when it comes to the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it seems like they’ve developed a uniform for being incognito — the hoodie and the hat.

Over on Reddit, a fan has not only pointed out this very common disguise, but they put together a helpful collage featuring quite a few of the MCU’s heroes — from both television and movies — to illustrate the point. Check it out below.

Now, the collage does have a few variations to the disguise. A few of the heroes have added in sunglasses for an even more undercover touch while others choose the hat or the hoodie by itself rather than the combination. Captain America even decides to borrow from DC and try the Clark Kent style of disguise with a pair of regular eyeglasses, but no matter how you slice it, there’s definitely a theme.

And the latest hero to wear the disguise? None other than Captain Marvel. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers can be spotted in the collage sporting a S.H.I.E.L.D. hat along with a t-shirt and leather jacket. That t-shirt, while not visible in the collage, is a Nine Inch Nails shirt though that same shirt may be an unlicensed one, at least according to former Nine Inch Nails art director Rob Sheridan.

After Captain Marvel‘s release, Sheridan noted on Twitter that the t-shirt isn’t an authorized item and he can tell by the fact that the lines that make up the box around the logo are thinner than the letters — and a genuine shirt would feature a box with lines that matched the letters’ width. Considering how Carol acquires the shirt in Captain Marvel, the idea that it is bootleg makes some sense. Of course, Sheridan wasn’t actually mad about the t-shirt. He enjoyed the movie and even suggested that Marvel make Goose an Avenger.

Do the make baseball hats and hoodies in Flerken size?

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.