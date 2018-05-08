Tom Holland Comments on Zendaya’s Met Gala Look

Zendaya got quite a lot of praise about her look at last night’s Met Gala — and it looks like her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star is a fan.

Tom Holland, who stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared a photo of Zendaya‘s look at the event, with the caption “All hail the queen”. You can check out Holland’s post below.

Holland and Zendaya have been quite a topic of conversation in recent months, following their various antics on the Homecoming press tour. While the pair were briefly rumored to be dating back in July, Zendaya was quick to set the record straight.

“He’s a great dude.” Zendaya said of Holland last year. “He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

And some fans are sure to interpret Holland commenting on Zendaya’s look in a whole other way, seeing as her hairstyle slightly resembles that of Mary Jane Watson. While Zendaya’s Homecoming character, Michelle, has been compared to the iconic love interest quite a bit, those involved with the film have hinted at her role being more nuanced.

“We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed last year. “She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an “M” in Michelle and an “M” in Mary. [laughs] So we’re so clever and we thought, “Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?” And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate,” Feige revealed. “It was never a big, “Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!” There are big reveals in the movie. That’s not one of them.”

“She’s not Mary-Jane Watson.” Feige added. “Is she going to date Peter? Are they going to fall in love? She seems to be intrigued with him. There’s a nice chemistry there. Who knows what will happen in the future films?”

What do you think of Zendaya’s Met Gala look? Let us know what you think in the comments below.