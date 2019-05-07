Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Star Benedict Cumberbatch’s Met Gala Suit Goes Viral

The annual Met Gala offers celebrities an opportunity to showcase their sense of fashion and […]

The annual Met Gala offers celebrities an opportunity to showcase their sense of fashion and ambition, as unconventional clothing is highly encouraged. The gowns worn by women often take the spotlight at the event, though male celebrities will often embrace their more extravagant side for the one-night event. Marvel Cinematic Universe star Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to getting dressed up, having attended a number of red carpet premieres, but the star pulled out all the stops with his Met Gala look alongside his wife Sophie Hunter. Cumberbatch’s look became so talked-about on social media that it quickly went viral, scoring hundreds of humorous tweets.

Despite many of the tweets making light of the outfit, they weren’t inherently negative, mainly pointing out that the striking all-white suit, paired with a white hat and a cane, was quite the statement to be making at the event.

