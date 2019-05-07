Avengers: Endgame Star Benedict Cumberbatch’s Met Gala Suit Goes Viral

The annual Met Gala offers celebrities an opportunity to showcase their sense of fashion and ambition, as unconventional clothing is highly encouraged. The gowns worn by women often take the spotlight at the event, though male celebrities will often embrace their more extravagant side for the one-night event. Marvel Cinematic Universe star Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to getting dressed up, having attended a number of red carpet premieres, but the star pulled out all the stops with his Met Gala look alongside his wife Sophie Hunter. Cumberbatch’s look became so talked-about on social media that it quickly went viral, scoring hundreds of humorous tweets.

Despite many of the tweets making light of the outfit, they weren’t inherently negative, mainly pointing out that the striking all-white suit, paired with a white hat and a cane, was quite the statement to be making at the event.

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about Benedict Cumberbatch’s Met Gala outfit!

The Hunt Begins

Benedict Cumberbatch gonna let you hunt someone on his island for $1 million pic.twitter.com/SSAhQKJyQl — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 6, 2019

The Real Royal Couple

The royal couple has arrived. Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uNyK4mhZ8i — thelostsmiles (@SmilingBenedict) May 6, 2019

Cane Confirmed

Alert Grandma

I can’t believe Benedict Cumberbatch stole my grandma’s slippers. pic.twitter.com/paehdcxMbI — ۞ ‎⎊ Laura saw Endgame ‎⎊ ۞ (@ThatBenedictFan) May 6, 2019

Dressing the Part

Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed to play Plantation Owner in upcoming Amma Asante picture pic.twitter.com/g1nbOoKJQP — Niggarette (@attackontima) May 6, 2019

The True Endgame

*benedict cumberbatch taps cane on ground*

“INDEED GOOD SIRS WE ARE TRULY IN THE ENDGAME NOW” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fk2bOGQxwT — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) May 6, 2019

Time Stone Confirmed

um is Benedict Cumberbatch wearing the time stone???? #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/frFRen6vE8 — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) May 6, 2019

Welcome to Jurassic Park

Benedict Cumberbatch looking like he just leased an island off the coast of Costa Rica to fill with dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/Ht8rs6UOtg — Sam Suksiri (@SamSuksiri) May 7, 2019

His True Self

Deep down we all know this is how he schleps about Camden. We’ve been fooling ourselves for far too long #METGala #BenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/D9bFn5apmy — annemariewyley (@annemariewyley) May 7, 2019

Subtle Throwback