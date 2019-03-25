Michael B. Jordan’s Marvel Characters Get Mashed Up to Celebrate Disney Deal

The Fox/Disney merger finally happened last week and the Internet has plenty to say about it. While most fans are wondering about the fate of the X-Men, there is another Marvel property that is returning home. The Fantastic Four had a few unsuccessful movie turns with 20th Century Fox, and many wonder if they’ll have another shot with Disney. However, some people are just having fun with the fact that some of the actors went on to have big roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, both performers who played Johnny Storm/The Human Torch eventually had successful turns at Marvel Studios. The BossLogic Twitter account recently had some fun mashing up Chris Evans‘ Captain America/Steve Rovers with his Human Torch, but it left fans wondering about Michael B. Jordan. Evans played the character in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but Jordan also took on the role in 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot. Naturally, BossLogic decided mashing up Jordan’s Human Torch with Erik Killmonger, his character from Black Panther, was the logical next step.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘Cause you wanted it – @michaelb4jordan after the Disney deal,” with a smiley face and fire emoji.

Just like the Evans mash-up, fans were quick to comment on the post.

“Nice!! Now you need to make one of Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan both as the Human Torch pointing at each other like [the infamous] Spidey gif,” @PinaCocoTweets suggested.

“Plot twist, he has to challenge Chris Evans for the role in a fight to the death (or yield) on top of an active volcano,” @kstofz joked.

“No no. He gets to be the new Captain America. That’s how it worked for Evans,” @groonk added.

While it’s unlikely Jordan will be the next Cap, many fans are hoping he will return to the MCU. His character died in the first Black Panther, but he’s such a fan favorite that people are hoping he can make some type of return in the inevitable Black Panther 2.

In fact, Comicbook.com awarded Jordan’s performance two separate 2018 Golden Issue Awards at the end of last year. One for Best Actor and one for Best First Appearance.

Jordan’s peers in the Screen Actor’s Guild obviously saw the importance of the performance, too, because the actor and his fellow castmates recently won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards.

What do you think about this Human Torch/Killmonger mash up? Tell us in the comments!

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. Other MCU films include include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Avengers: Endgame is also hitting theaters on April 26th followed by Spider-Man Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!