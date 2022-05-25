Daredevil Joins Moon Knight in Marvel Fan's Stellar Midnight Suns Fan Art

✖

It's a good time for fans of Marvel's band of street-level heroes. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios wrapped up its first season of Moon Knight, taking fans on a deep dive into the mind of the vigilante. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and the Hollywood trades reported the House of Ideas has already started developing a Daredevil series to air on Disney+. Now, fans are hoping the two characters will eventually crossover at some point in their paths throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wednesday afternoon, Instagrammer @death.streak_art shared an epic photo of the two meeting, teasing a team-up in a potential Midnight Suns series. Not only is the fan art featuring both characters incredible in its own right, but the artist also gives Marc Spector his black and white suit, a look adored by fans of the character. See the fan art for yourself below.

Earlier this year, Moon Knight actor May Calamawy — the MCU's new Scarlet Scarab — said she'd love to appear in a Midnight Suns-esque team including Blade and other horror types.

"There has been nothing yet that I know of what could happen with Scarlet Scarab," the Moon Knight star told Inverse. "But I love Dr. Strange, that would be cool. Blade would be cool because I've worked with Mahershala Ali and I think he's so wonderful. And then, I love all the women. I love Agatha. I feel like in the beginning, I used to love anyone that was kind of a villain like Nebula. I found them so complex. But honestly, it really depends on the story. I kind of want to be with all of them."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ while Marvel's new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.