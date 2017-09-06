Mike Colter Reveals Which Avengers He Wants To Work With Most

What do you get when you team up Power Man with the Avengers? Well, you get a superhero-studded showdown. Ever since Luke Cage made his small screen debut on Netflix, fans have been wondering whether they will see the hero work alongside the Avengers at some point. No one knows if that crossover will ever go down, but if it does, Mike Colter already knows which team members he’d like to work with.

The actor appeared at Stan Lee’s Comic Con in Los Angeles this weekend to promote Luke Cage, and he took time to answer questions at a Q&A. When Colter was asked which Avengers he’d like to work with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor had two great answers at hand.

“That’s a good question,” Colter said. “I mean, I think everyone wants to work with Cap – [Captain America] or Iron Man, right? They have some really cool, expensive toys, you know. I’m hanging around in Harlem walking around. It’d be nice to get one of those little flying craft things. That’d be pretty cool. I can see Luke Cage getting into one of those things and buckling up. Who wouldn’t want to fly around with Cap and those guys in that big – whatever that thing is that they’re flying around in.”

The actor continued after moment, saying, “I think Luke wants to be in the helicarrier. Just give me a little ride.”

While it is nice to hear that Colter wants to work with the two Avengers, it doesn’t look like he will get to. For one, Captain America and Iron Man are on the fritz right now after the events of Captain America: Civil War. And, more importantly, Colter does not think the MCU is ready to fold Marvel’s Netflix series into its mix.

Earlier this summer, Mike Colter appeared on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM for an interview and spoke about his inclusion in the MCU. The actor seemed uncertain about the possibility.

“What we do is really unique…We’re adult kind of oriented. We’re not PG-13,” Colter explained. “We’re not really for the mass audiences, crowd pleasing, family oriented. We have sex scenes. We have, you know, adult situations, and while I think it’d be nice to be in the films, I don’t know if we want to dilute what we’re doing that makes us very unique.”

The actor did say he would be interested in appearing in a film if Marvel Studios could sort something out. “If they can make it work I’m sure it’d be nice, but it’s really scheduling. They schedule movies years in advance, we’re shooting TV series year round.”

Right now, Colter seems content to team up with his fellow vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. The squad will make their ensemble appearance in The Defenders next year, and Colter has said he’d like to continue the partnership after the series debuts.

