Agents of SHIELD Fans Rally To Save The Show

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans want to save the show and are making their presence felt on Twitter. Seeing the renaissance of older characters being brought into the fold through Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, people have started a hashtag surrounding the ABC series. This is nothing new for the SHIELD fandom who battled for respect in the latter part of its run. However, recent events have to make the fans feel a little better about their prospects. Who among us thought we would see Charlie Cox grave a Marvel production again? Probably, only the most ardent believers. But, here we sit in the year 2022 with dozens of reports about his involvement going forward. It’s a wild time to be a fan of comic book movies and shows. So, why not try and get one of your favorites back on the board with a social media push.

Chloe Bennet shared her support for the fandom last year as people wondered if they could see her in the MCU as a part of Secret Invasion.

The purpose of this TAG is to make Kevin Feige bring the series #AgentsofSHIELD back to Canon and also bring the original characters from the series back to UCM. Help us to upload #SaveAgentsofSHIELD today and tomorrow . pic.twitter.com/3lJmQjQyTT — Chloe Bennet Fan Center (@Cfchloebennet) January 5, 2022

“I definitely would,” Bennet told Looper of a possible return. “I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.”

She added, “I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so… But, listen, ‘Coulson Lives’ started on Twitter, so who knows?”

Do you want to see SHIELD back on Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!

I imagine this is less "bring the show back" and more "let the characters in the movies and Disney+ shows." I'm so down for that! The characters were amazing! I know Coulson was a major thing but enough time has passed to bring him back to film. #SaveAgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/CHGJXmirEo — Alex and such (@7thHourFilms) January 5, 2022

