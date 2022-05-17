MODOK Showrunner Breaks Silence on Marvel and Hulu's Cancelation After One Season

✖

The end of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. after just one season was not a surprise -- at this point, it was the final project greenlit as part of Hulu's aggressive move into the Marvel Universe, and most of those shows never got off the ground at all. Still, the fan-favorite series, which starred Patton Oswalt in the title role and explored the stranger side of the Marvel Universe through a claymation-style animated design, was officially cancelled after just one season on Friday. Over the last couple of days, both Oswalt and series showrunner have now taken to social media to say goodbye to the series, with Blum adding that fans should look out for an announcement from the pair soon.

Blum, who admitted he had been staying off social media on purpose, came on to respond to comments by Oswalt, who was sorry to see the show go, but praised the writing and voice cast. He also thanked Marvel for "[letting] us run wild in their toy box."

"Been on a social media break but wanted to dip in and reiterate Patton's words," Blum tweeted. "So grateful for the opportunity to work with the most talented writing staff, mind blowing cast and animation pioneers on M.O.D.O.K. It was a love letter to comics and we had the best time making it."

He added, "Also [Patton Oswalt] and I are far from done messing around with superheroes and villains. Keep your eyes peeled for some news about some upcoming projects set in comic book universes both new and old...."

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. was the first show of Hulu's "OffendersVerse" franchise, a series of adult-oriented animated shows set to crossover with one another. Shortly after Marvel Studios took control of Marvel Television, two of those shows — Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck — went sent to the chopping block. MODOK and Hit-Monkey were allowed to continue because of how far both shows were into production. Now, it's fully expected Hit-Monkey will also be canceled.

Plans for the second season would have included a lot more of Marvel's merry mutants, with the X-Men and related characters taking on a bigger role after the "floodgates" were opened at the end of season one.

The first seasons of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Helstrom are all streaming on Hulu now.