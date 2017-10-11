First Look At Marvel’s New ‘Moon Knight’ Series

Marvel has revealed the first look at the upcoming brand new Moon Knight series.

Despite being a new series with a new creative team, Moon Knight will revert to legacy numbering as part of Marvel Legacy with Moon Knight #188. The new series is written by Max Bemis (X-Men: Worst X-Man Ever, Foolkiller) with art by Jacen Burrows (Crossed, Neonomicon).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Max and I are really striving to put something together that is unique and interesting while drawing from Moon Knight’s long history,” Burrows said in a statement. “This next chapter in Moon Knight’s life is going to permanently affect this character’s path and we are working hard live up to the task.”

After battling the demons inside his mind in his previous series, the new Moon Knight series will pit Moon Knight against a brand new enemy.

“Moon Knight has been in a sort of creative renaissance since Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey relaunched the character in 2014, all the way through the amazing arc recently completed by Jeff Lemire, Greg Smallwood and company,” said Burrows. “We hope to continue this by making the next important chapter in Marc Spector’s life thought-provoking, intense, a little scary, and a little funny.”

Check out the preview pages in the gallery below. Moon Knight #188 goes on sale November 8, 2017.

MOON KNIGHT #188

Written by MAX BEMIS

Art and Cover by JACEN BURROWS

FOC – 10/16/17, On-Sale – 11/08/17