Moon Knight Disney+ TV Series Logo Revealed

Marvel delivered a bombshell at Disney’s D23 when they unveiled a new Moon Knight television series is in development for the streaming service. While fans did not get to see footage from the upcoming show, Marvel did unveil the new logo for the series, and it looks awesome! The new logo, which you can see below, features the moon symbol worked into the second O in Moon, and the Knight font also has ancient script worked into it.

It’s a slick-looking logo, and this should help fans get even more hyped for the upcoming series.

You can check out the new logo below.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Moon Knight has never been afraid to be a bit more violent, so it will be interesting to see where Marvel goes for his series on Disney+. If you think Netflix’s Daredevil, that will probably hold a similar vibe to Moon Knight, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think about the Moon Knight logo? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Moon Knight!