Moon Knight Episode 3 Mistake Shows the Cameraman Left in Chase Scene

Episode 3 of Moon Knight included one very small mistake. One cameraman was left in the chase scene and people are noticing it online. Filming a long rundown like that can be hard to do when there are so many extras and elements that need to be included. With the nature of production in this age, it’s not hard to see why people might have missed this on the first pass. At 8:27 in the episode, people noticed that the camera guy is to the far right of the scene where Marc Spector finally catches up to the man he’s been chasing for most of the episode. On social media, a lot of people are comparing it to The Mandalorian‘s infamous jeans guy. That small snafu is basically the same sort of mistake we have here. (People ended up creating fan art and photoshops of the dude in the jeans. No idea if the same thing will happen to this rogue cameraman.) Check it out down below.

Previously, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke to Comicbookmovie about their approach to Moon Knight. “Yeah, obviously, Jeremy Slater adapted this material and there’s something about being tasked with giving a comic book character’s origin story,” Benson divulged. “It’s so interesting, in the sense of, Moon Knight’s been around for 50 years, that’s actually a relatively young superhero, but it still requires, in 50 years, that the origin story be retold several times. That’s just comic books, that’s how they work. They don’t work in direct continuity.”

A cameraman can be seen in a scene from Moon Knight Episode 3. pic.twitter.com/Hvl3hm5Epd — TheMCUtimes (@themcutimes) April 14, 2022

“Can you imagine if Batman, created in 1927, is still alive somehow?” he joked. “But, it really felt like Jeremy Slater really took the greatest hits of those 50 years and assembled something very special and very meaningful and very of our time. We became giant fans of every run of Moon Knight, but especially the Limire/Smallwood run, which we tried to capture the spirit of visually as much as we could.”

Here’s how Marvel Studios describes Moon Knight in their official synopsis: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight is jumping through the night on Disney+ right now.

