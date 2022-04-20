Moon Knight Fans Love Episode 4 Callback to Premiere

Moon Knight fans are loving Episode 4‘s callback to the first entry in the series. In Episode 1, Steven Grant is helping his boss stock the museum gift shop. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tawaret actually appears in that scene as a plush animal. However, when viewers get introduced to her in “The Tomb” she’s a giant goddess. Now, there’s no way of knowing if any of that stuff in the mental institution is real or not. But, it seems as though the Ennead is for real in the MCU. Big hippos or more commonplace avatars alike. No one knows that’s coming next in Moon Knight. But, the last episode has set the table for a fantastic run to the finish.

Moon Knight is described by Marvel Studios: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

https://twitter.com/spideysmarveI/status/1516688239293255680

Probably!

https://twitter.com/ClayReels/status/1516723714347446272

No lies detected

https://twitter.com/TeddyJosh12/status/1516735792403533824

Jump scare vibes

This gotta be the funniest jump scare on D+ MCU 🤣



Tawaret I presume? #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/EZEm9cOcWe — The Weakday (@AmirulZaidN) April 20, 2022

She seems nice

https://twitter.com/djarinpatrol/status/1516872899885506562

Different interpretation

Tawaret in Rick Riordan's Kane Chronicles



vs.



Tawaret in MCU's #MoonKnight



(Both queens tbh) pic.twitter.com/MjqmOVlakz — FIGHT LIKE HELL FOR THE LIVING! 🇵🇸 (@boyyyriderrr) April 20, 2022

Bask in it

https://twitter.com/wandasknight/status/1516683446256504833

Extra reading

// #MoonKnight spoilers



YALL ARE NOT READY FOR MY GIRL TAWARET OMG

People who read Kane chronicles know what’s up I love her so much omg pic.twitter.com/HSBPFqSX6R — aries ⚔️ watching agatha all along (@am_nightowl) April 20, 2022

Cutest plus