Moon Knight Episode 5 Detail Reveals Heartbreaking Callback to Episode 1

✖





Moon Knight Episode 5 had a devastating callback to the first episode of the series. Now, fans know why Steven Grant cared about his pet fish so much. "Asylum" showed that Marc Spector's little brother Randall drew a picture of a goldfish with one small fin on the day that ended up changing the Spector family's life forever. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5.* Essentially, drawing the picture of Gus the fish ended up being the last activity that Randall did before he died in an accident. Marc was tasked with looking out for his brother while exploring caves near their house. Rain began to pour down and quickly overtook the boys. The younger sibling died from the accident and Marc's mother Wendy holds it against Marc for the rest of her life. It's heartbreaking to watch on-screen. The sequence of flashbacks also se

Rey Lucas plays Oscar Isaac's father Elias in some scenes. He talked to Variety about how his Disney+ series would end up changing things up compared to previous efforts. "I can say that the show overall, is intended and I think is successfully gonna be a shift, and departure from um, some of the other Marvel stuff can be really adventurous," Lucas explained. "[There's] a lot of psychological elements to it. You know, I think it's still gonna be funny also and relatable at times. Just as a fan, I'm really excited. I saw the trailer and was like 'oh my god, this is great.'"

Director Mohamed Diab talked about how Isaac was able to make both of these characters feel different in a conversation with Marvel.com. "At the beginning, it wasn't clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day," Diab said. "After a while there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, 'Why don't you try [both characters]?' I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing."

Marvel Studios describe the ride so far in Moon Knight: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Do you think we'll see Gus again in the finale? Let us know down in the comments!