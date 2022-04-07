Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Reacts to Arthur Harrow Twitter Emoji

Moon Knight has released its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans are loving Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts. Isaac plays multiple characters in the show ranging from museum gift shop employee Steven Grant to mercenary Marc Spector and their own heroic alter egos, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. Hawke plays Arthur Harrow, the antagonist who wants to resurrect the Egyptian goddess, Ammit. Both Hawke and Isaac seem to be having a lot of fun promoting the show, and Hawke’s latest Instagram story shows him celebrating his character’s Twitter emoji.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account for Moon Knight tweeted, “Let the scales decide. ⚖️ See Ethan Hawke as #ArthurHarrow in Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus.” Yesterday, Hawke took a screenshot of the tweet and shared it to his stories. “Look, it’s an #ArthurHarrow Twitter emoji!” Hawke wrote. You can view the tweet and a screenshot of Hawke’s story below:

https://twitter.com/moonknight/status/1510301030486925314?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Previously, Hawke has said that he pulled inspiration from cult leader David Koresh for his role in Moon Knight, and in an interview with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Hawke echoed the sentiment.

“I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he’s here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it’s gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when all these sinners are gone, it’s gonna be worth it,” Hawke explained.

Hawke added that he got to reflect upon his own belief system to prepare for the role.

“I think a lot of us feel that there’s some part of, if you have any belief system that is strong enough, it gives you direction,” the Moon Knight star added. “A lot of us are lost, and we don’t have direction, and we long for a sense of purpose, and a belief system can really give that to you, and I think he’s just doubled down on his goddess, and he doesn’t think in nuance, he’s absolutely uncompromising in how he thinks, ’cause his dedication to this goddess is so complete. So in a way he’s very simple.”

Moon Knight‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

