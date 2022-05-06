Moon Knight Fan Art Imagines Jake Lockley's MCU Costume

✖

Marvel Studios planted plenty of seeds for the future of Moon Knight during the season one finale of the series. The season finale of Moon Knight featured a post-credit scene that introduces fans to Marc Spector's third personality, Jake Lockley. It's also been revealed that Khonshu has yet to release Marc Spector from their deal. Throughout the series both Marc Spector and Steven Grant have very different versions of the Moon Knight costume based on their idea of what a suit is, with Marc's being armor wrapped in mummified cloth and Steven donning an actual three piece suit. Now, fans are starting to expect that the Jake Lockley personality will get an alternate costume. One graphic artist has brought one of Moon Knight's classic costumes to life for the new personality.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of Clements.Ink has revealed what he thinks could be Jake Lockley's suit in future appearances. The suit is the black and white suit that Moon Knight once wore in the comics, but it would fit Lockley very well. Hopefully we get to see it in live action. You can check out the Moon Knight art below!

Moon Knight features some of the characters, multiple personalities from the comics that include the original personality Marc Spector, who's actually Moon Knight, Steven Grant, who isn't normally dressed as Mr. Knight but wears his costume in the series. In the series, Moon Knight wears an all-white cloak with a hood and a cape, while, Mr. Knight wears an all-white suit with the trademark crescent moon mask. While talking to Collider, director Mohamed Diab reveals exactly why the character needed two separate costumes.



"Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that's one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what's the logic," Diab told the outlet. "The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what's your imagination of a suit. That's why Steven who's completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it's a suit. It's an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.



