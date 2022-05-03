Moon Knight's Greg Smallwood Celebrates Finale With Epic Teaser Poster

✖

Moon Knight is already barreling toward its season finale on Wednesday, wrapping up Marvel Studios' first storyline featuring the Fist of Khonshu and his supporting ensemble. One of the primary comic runs the live-action series is based on was developed by Greg Smallwood and Jeff Lemire, and the former is celebrating the finale the best way possible — by redoing one of his cover featuring the likeness of the character's live-action adaptation.

Monday, Smallwood paid homage to a cover he did on his Moon Knight series with Lemire. Instead of the version of Spector that initially appeared on the cover, however, Smallwood has Moon Knight (Isaac), Layla (May Calamawy), and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) in prominent positions.

In true ouroboros fashion, here's me, in turn, being inspired by the show. Looking forward to the finale #MoonKnight https://t.co/OWjiRpAAYy pic.twitter.com/Nq08UKWWfW — Greg Smallwood (@SavageSmallwood) May 2, 2022

When Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater held a Q&A with fans on the eve of the show's premiere earlier this year, he credited Smallwood's art with being a major influence on the series. "My all-time favorite MK run is Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood's brilliant 'Welcome to New Egypt,'" Slater tweeted at the time. "Also 'From the Dead' by Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey. Both huge inspirations for the show."

Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hinted towards the inspirations, saying the Isaac-starring series would be just as mysterious as WandaVision.

"This series is very much a mystery, and the audience is right with the lead character, Steven Grant," the producer said at the show's premiere. "He wakes up in the morning and he struggles to figure out what is happening to him and what is going on. The audience is with him on that journey throughout all six episodes. For us, it's really fun, almost akin to WandaVision, as each episode something else is uncovered. We travel down that journey with Oscar's character."

The first five episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale slated to release on Wednesday, May 4th.

