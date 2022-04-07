Moon Knight Episode 2 Reveals Pivotal Fact About Supernatural Monsters in the MCU

Moon Knight Episode 2 deepened the mystery of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and his connection to mercenary Marc Spector, and the Egyptian moon god, Konshu. As Steven/Marc got to know more about himself and who his allies are (Layla) vs his foes (Arthur Harrow), the hero was also forced to once again “summon the suit” of Konshu to defend innocents in the night from supernatural threat. However, during that second battle sequence between Moon Knight (and “Mr. Knight”) and one of Harrow’s Jackals on the streets of London, we get much more perspective than we did the first time.

This is how Moon Knight Episode 2 just revealed a potentially pivotal fact about how the supernatural works in the MCU (SPOILERS):

In the beginning and climax of Moon Knight Episode 2, “Summon The Suit,” there are pointed references made to the fact that Steven/Marc/Moon Knight’s battles with Harrow’s Jackal beasts cannot be observed by everyday citizens – or even on camera. (Mr.) Moon Knight is visible, but the Jackals are not.

And therein may lie a key fact about how the supernatural functions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If mystical/supernatural creatures are not visible to normal human perception, it would help the MCU maintain its all-important (and ever more tricky) continuity of events if it could be explained that the supernatural MCU functions as a world-within-the-world. It’s far from a new concept in comic books or genre storytelling in general: DC’s 2000s Constantine movie made a core part of its story premise; and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World functions by those rules. So why should the MCU try to reinvent that wheel?

The Supernatural MCU being a hidden world instantly opens up wide new spaces in the franchise for both new stories and possible backstory fill-in. Why Harrow’s exploits as a former avatar of Konshu aren’t well known is easily explainable; as will be the history of Blade and his mission; the existence of Dracula; or why the Black Knight and his Ebony Blade fell into myth. It also instantly takes the pressure off a character like Ghost Rider, who could tear up the streets of the MCU without leaving behind a flaming tire tread for anyone to see.

Doctor Strange established that magic and mysticism are an entire reality hidden within the folds of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline, so really all that’s being done here is extending that logic to the supernatural creatures of the night.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.