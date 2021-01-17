Moon Knight: Here’s What Ethan Hawke Could Look Like as Dracula

✖

Now that WandaVision has officially premiered on Disney+, there are a whole lot more Marvel Cinematic Universe series to look forward to on the streaming service, including Moon Knight. The upcoming show is expected to star the Star Wars sequels' Oscar Isaac in the titular role and more exciting casting news came pouring in this week. It was recently revealed that Ethan Hawke would be playing the show's main villain. Currently, it's unclear which sinister character he'll be portraying, but many have already guessed it could be Dracula, which would fit considering Mahershala Ali's Blade is also in the works. In classic comic book movie fashion, artists are already creating art with Hawke in the role.

"Ethan Hawke as Dracula is something I didn't know I needed til now," @britedit wrote on Instagram. You can check out their take on Hawke as Dracula below:

To see more work from the artist, you can view their Instagram here. This is not the only Moon Knight inspired fan art we've seen recently. BossLogic created a cool poster that featured the titular character with Wolverine, The Punisher, Deadpool, and Spider-Man. You can check that out here.

Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson recently commented on their new role and getting to work with Isaac. "I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marel show," Moorhead tweeted. "It's really happening." Benson added, "We're directing some episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. I had this comic handed to me when I was 8 years old & haven't stopped thinking about it since. And with Mohamed Diab also on it, genius director of CLASH...tempted to thank an ancient lunar deity."

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision episodes drop on Disney+ over the next seven Fridays, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.