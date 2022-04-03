Moon Knight Fans Have Wild Theories Based on This New Marvel Promo

The first episode of Moon Knight has arrived on Disney+ long at last, and is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most-acclaimed series yet. To help promote future episodes, the House of Ideas released a new teaser on Saturday. Revealing more clips from episodes unseen, fans got a perfect glimpse of what’s to come — and many are already theorizing about the show’s comics inspiration.
In the teaser released, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) — or Steven Grant, for that matter — appears to be trapped in a mental hospital. Longtime fans of the character will notice the inspiration from one of the character’s biggest runs, courtesy of Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what Moon Knight fans are saying.
THE Project
Clairvoyant
Take
Hallway
Wrong Order
You’ll Never Be
So Cool
*****
Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.
What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.