Moon Knight Fans Have Wild Theories Based on This New Marvel Promo

The first episode of Moon Knight has arrived on Disney+ long at last, and is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most-acclaimed series yet. To help promote future episodes, the House of Ideas released a new teaser on Saturday. Revealing more clips from episodes unseen, fans got a perfect glimpse of what’s to come — and many are already theorizing about the show’s comics inspiration.

In the teaser released, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) — or Steven Grant, for that matter — appears to be trapped in a mental hospital. Longtime fans of the character will notice the inspiration from one of the character’s biggest runs, courtesy of Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood.

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1510270832358027269?s=20&t=43WoCrzJ_Xs37l09_uyQrQ

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

