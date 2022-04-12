Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe Middle Finger Photo Goes Viral

We’re officially two episodes into Marvel’s Moon Knight, and the Disney+ exclusive series has been shattering what fans thought they knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the center of the series have been Steven Grant / Marc Spector / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and his surprising antagonist, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). One highlight for fans thus far has been seeing Isaac and Hawke bring their talents to the franchise, as well as their behind-the-scenes rapport — something that was showcased in a recently-resurfaced set photo from the series. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Isaac and Hawke alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Willem Dafoe, as the three of them were hanging out while Moon Knight was filming. The photo, which was actually from the fall of 2021, has taken on a new context now that Moon Knight has premiered, as fans have marveled at all three of them giving the camera the middle finger. Some have also wondered what Dafoe could have been doing around the series’ set, which appears to be where he and fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo were filming Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things last year.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

“They kind of have a theatre approach to the craft, and they really dig in to it,” actress Ann Akinjirin previously said of Isaac and Hawke’s approach to the series. “There is a different skillset, acting for screen and acting for stage, and they do the work. And because they’re very similar in their approach, I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And also, they love to play, so there was a lot of space to play and find. I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And they get on so well, as well.”

