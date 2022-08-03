Moon Knight Fans Demand Second Season After Viral Oscar Isaac TikTok

It's been a weird week to be a fan of comic book cinema, and that's probably putting it lightly. Amongst everything going on was a TikTok featuring Moon Knight lead Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab seemingly suggesting they were in Cairo on a Marvel-related business trip. That clip was then shared by Diab on Twitter and, well...fans are now demanding a second season of the Disney+ hit.

Though a second batch of Moon Knight episodes has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, Diab himself previously told us his version of a second season would deal with Jake Lockley's back story.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab added. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.