Moon Knight Fans Demand Second Season After Viral Oscar Isaac TikTok
It's been a weird week to be a fan of comic book cinema, and that's probably putting it lightly. Amongst everything going on was a TikTok featuring Moon Knight lead Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab seemingly suggesting they were in Cairo on a Marvel-related business trip. That clip was then shared by Diab on Twitter and, well...fans are now demanding a second season of the Disney+ hit.
Though a second batch of Moon Knight episodes has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, Diab himself previously told us his version of a second season would deal with Jake Lockley's back story.
"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab added. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
my moon knight season 2 era is officially begins baby 😛 pic.twitter.com/UUEqYduOpR— Gus ☾ (@gustianhe) August 3, 2022
idc if they're joking around, i already got my hopes up for moon knight season 2 pic.twitter.com/m20d7dQLGy— soph🌙 (@folklorisaac) August 3, 2022
OSCAR ISAAC AND SQUAD BACK IN CAIRO FOR MOON KNIGHT SEASON 2?!? YES PLEASE https://t.co/YJgykSZoRv— Ethan Simmie (@EthanSimmie) August 3, 2022
SOOOOO MOON KNIGHT SEASON 2 OR pic.twitter.com/KZVq2NGXt8— laila #1 pedro pascal enthusiast (@falconsnat) August 3, 2022
Moon Knight Season 2, you say? pic.twitter.com/VtG4NgQj31— Arezou-Deetoo (@ArezouAmin) August 3, 2022
moon knight (2022) pic.twitter.com/CZ6K2BcXuD— chris 🌙 (@chrisvellx) August 1, 2022
oscar isaac: why else would we be in cairo ? 🤨
moon knight nation: pic.twitter.com/wglG2CP2S7— manon saw ❤️+⚡️| fan acc (@reedushiddles) August 3, 2022
Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
