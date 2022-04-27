Who Is Moon Knight's SPOILER Explained

✖





Moon Knight had a big reveal this week, as the origin story of Marc Spector was laid bare for the audience. However, that big surprise also carried the introduction of Randall Spector with it. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5* Marc's little brother was involved in an accident while the two were exploring a cave not far from where they lived. A flash flood left the boys scrambling inside the expanse and Randall didn't make it out. However, we never see his body, just his Shiva. That could be Marvel holding their cards to possibly introduce Shadow Knight at a later point in the MCU.

While a lot of fans might be freaking out over the Bushman drops in the latest episode of the series, you can't ignore the potential of Elias Spector's other son becoming an adversary for Marc at some point in the future. On the comics side of things, Randall Spector ends up in a cult that worships Khonshu and wears a darker Moon Knight costume for a time. (Think Batman's Azrael period, very violent, even for Moon Knight.) Princess Nephthys gifted the man bulletproof skin and super strength to tangle with Marc. So, the next villain after Arthur Harrow could come from a number of directions.

The cast and crew warned fans that Episode 5 would be a doozy. Rey Lucas talked to Variety about his time as Marc Spector's father in The Disney+ series. "I can say that the show overall, is intended and I think is successfully gonna be a shift, and departure from um, some of the other Marvel stuff can be really adventurous," Lucas elaborated. "[There's] a lot of psychological elements to it. You know, I think it's still gonna be funny also and relatable at times. Just as a fan, I'm really excited. I saw the trailer and was like 'oh my god, this is great.'"

Here's the synopsis for Moon Knight as we close in on the finale: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Do you think we'll see Randall Spector's Shadow Knight in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!