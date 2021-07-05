Moon Knight Trending Because Marvel Fans are Beyond Hyped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of projects on the horizon and while fans love ensemble stories and we're all looking forward to Eternals this fall, there are a lot of solo projects that fans are getting pretty excited about as well. When it comes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Spider-Man No Way Home, and more, fans are just counting down the days. But when it comes to the project that fans are most hyped for, well that might just be Moon Knight.

On Sunday, Moon Knight started trending on Twitter after Discussing Film posted something of an informal poll asking fans to choose the three upcoming solo MCU projects that they were most excited to watch, and while there was plenty of love to go around for just about every option listed, the Moon Knight fans were out in force.

Choose the 3 upcoming solo MCU projects that you are most excited to watch… Read our #BlackWidow review: https://t.co/4IHnhw0O0h pic.twitter.com/uzYu0LplVW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2021

At this point, not a lot is known about the Moon Knight Disney+ series. Production is underway in Budapest and the series is being directed by Mohamed Diab. Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Mark Spector along with May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke as a currently unknown villain, though there has been plenty of speculation about who that villain might be.

Even without the details, fans are excited for Moon Knight.

Moon Knight will debut exclusively on Disney+.