Moon Knight Trends as Fans Celebrate Emmy Win and Season 2 Rumors

Saturday evening, Moon Knight won its first Emmy Award, further stoking the flames fans are lighting in hopes of a second season. So much social chatter has been taking place, the Marvel Studios series is trending a full 24 hours after its big Emmy win. Coincidentally enough, the Oscar Isaac-led series won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special, suggesting Marvel has no intentions to continue the show past the six episodes already on Disney+.

Earlier this year, Isaac himself suggested he and the rest of the filmmakers behind the series approached the show's first season as if it was the only batch of episodes they planned on doing. "You know, I think we approached it as 'this is the story'," Isaac told RadioTimes.com. "And let's just put everything out on the table on this story. There's definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is."

