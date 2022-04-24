Moon Knight: Unused Trailer Footage Could Tease Major Comics Villain

✖

Moon Knight is already two-thirds of the way through its Disney+ run, and only two episodes have yet to be released. With just two hours or so of runtime left, one eager fan of the Fist of Khonshu pieced together a video made up of footage shown in the show's teaser trailers, but not yet seen in the series. One of the moments in question even sets up the introduction of a major villain from the character's comics mythos.

At one point in the marketing, a clip was revealed showing a massive wooden ship sailing across the sandy sea of the Egyptian desert. The ship itself is clearly designed after a solar barque, the method of transportation used by none other than the sun god Ra. While Ra has yet to be mentioned in the series, he's heavily involved in the comics run from Max Bemis and Jacen Burrows, oftentimes possessing his avatar, the Sun King. See the clip below.

Traditionally, many mythological tales exist about Ra using his barque, or barge, to drag the sun across the sky. When the sun would set, stories said Ra pulled away the sun and traveled across the underworld in his sun boat.

Interestingly enough, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) seemingly just died in the closing moments of Episode 4. Because of that, it's entirely possible he enters the afterlife or the Overvoid, a realm mentioned by Khonshu during the events of the show's third episode.

In the source material, the Overvoid is another named for Celestial Heliopolis, the equivalency of an Asgard or Mount Olympus, serving as the home of the Ennead.

Perhaps the barge we see is actually Ra in the Overvoid, which could be the merging of Heliopolis and the underworld within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or something of the like.

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.