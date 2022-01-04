Morbius Fans Upset After Film’s Latest Delay

Morbius isn’t coming out this month after all. Late Monday night, Sony announced it’s delaying the Jared Leto vehicle until April 1st in hopes movie-going audiences feel more at ease going to theaters amidst rising COVID-19 cases. As such, fans hoping for another Marvel movie just a month and a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home aren’t entirely too thrilled with the release date change.

Monday’s delay is the fifth time the film has been postponed because of the ongoing global pandemic.

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius,” Sony’s synopsis for the film reads. ” Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius is now set to hit theaters on April 1st.