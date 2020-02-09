Morbius Set Photos Suggest Stronger Spider-Man Presence

As it turns out, those purported Venom 2 set photos might not be from the Tom Hardy-starring flick after all. Rather, all signs are pointing to the Spider-Man signage being on the set for ongoing Morbius reshoots. According to a business in downtown Los Angeles, the street they’re located on is closed due to production on a film with the working title of Plasma, the production used by Morbius.

That would seem to suggest Spider-Man is having a much bigger role than some initially thought. Once the trailer for the Jared Leto-starring flick dropped, fans quickly saw the first Spider-Man tease in the form of a poster using the Sam Raimi suit from Playstation’s Spider-Man game. Then out of nowhere, Michael Keaton popped up seemingly reprising his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture from Spider- Man: Homecoming.

Those tidbits plus the fact there are further set pieces involving the inclusion of Spider-Man, in this case “Where Is Spider-Man?” advertisements, it would seem Spidey’s definitely have a larger presence than fans may have expected.

We’ve yet to see how the new Sony/Disney deal will impact the franchises — the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters — moving forward, though it seems to suggest Morbius will certainly test the boundaries and flexibility of Marvel Studios. Fortunately enough for Sony, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously admitted Spider-Man could certainly end up popping up in the set of Sony films at one point or another.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Morbius is set for release July 31st while Venom 2 hits theaters October 2nd. Marvel Studios‘ Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into theaters July 16, 2021.

