Morbius Reportedly Includes Spider-Man Mention With Major MCU Character Crossover

Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters might be more connected with the Marvel Cinematic Universe than one thinks. New reports have started circulating online Sony’s Morbius will feature the likeness of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. ComicBook.com has since learned the Spider-Man mentions may come in the form of wanted posters plastered around New York City. Should the posters end up making the final cut, it would at least make Morbius MCU-adjacent, if not an actual full-time partner of the Marvel Studios franchise.

The latest rumors follow up reports from last October suggesting J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson would appear in a small cameo, not unlike the character’s reemergence in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, there’s no saying what will end up making the final theatrical release, though reports such this stand more ground after the new deal between Marvel Studios and Sony. In fact, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even teased potential Holland appearances in future Sony properties in his initial comments after the deal was first announced.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The initial Morbius teaser trailer is expected to drop this coming Monday. A sneak peek at the trailer surfaced online Saturday morning, featuring Jared Leto as the film’s titular character.

Morbius flies into theaters July 31st while Venom 2 is expected to drop October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is set for release July 16, 2021.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Morbius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!