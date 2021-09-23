Ms. Marvel Confirmed for 2022 Premiere on Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to thrive in the next few years, between blockbuster films and new original series on Disney+. There’s been no shortage of speculation around when some of those projects will debut, particularly Ms. Marvel, which was initially believed to be debuting sometime in 2021. Some had speculated that the series could premiere in the six-week stint between What If…? and Hawkeye (the latter of which has been confirmed to debut in November) while others have worried that the series might be delayed into 2022. A new post from Variety‘s Adam B. Vary confirms that the latter will be the case, with the series bein moved from a late 2021 release into 2022.

https://twitter.com/adambvary/status/1440844586016927744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This news will surely disappoint the fans who are eager to see Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) debut in live-action, especially given previous comments from Marvel Studios executives hinting it could premiere this year. But given the visual effects-heavy nature of Kamala’s powers — as well as the streamer’s scheduling for shows like Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett – a move to 2022 makes sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

What do you think about Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series being delayed until 2022? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.