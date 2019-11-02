Ms. Marvel Actively Casting Entire Khan Family

Development on Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is well underway as the studio has reportedly started casting some major roles in the upcoming Disney+ show. In a new report from DiscussingFilm, the House of Ideas has started casting calls for Kamala Khan’s parents Yusuf and Muneeba, plus her older brother Amir. Though details remain scarce, the report says Marvel Studios is looking for Pakistani-Americans for all three open roles. For Yusuf and Muneeba, the studio is looking for actors in their 40s or 50s while an actor in their 20s would best suit the Amir role, according to the studio. Casting is being handled by Marvel Studios stalwart Sarah Finn, Krista Husar, and Molly Doyle.

With casting underway now, it’d fit the timeline of previous reports suggesting production on the streaming show would begin filming principal photography next April. That’d seemingly suggest the series is receiving a release date sometime in 2021 although it has yet to be confirmed by the studio. After Ms. Marvel was announced at D23 Expo earlier this year, comic writer — and Ms. Marvel co-creator — G. Willow Wilson mentioned when she and the team set out to create the character, they never imagined developing the character for the big screen.

“I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential,” Wilson shared.

“I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”

