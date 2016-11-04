Ms. Marvel Has A Fun Doctor Strange Connection

✖

Ms. Marvel has a fun connection to Doctor Strange that some fans have just uncovered. On Reddit, one poster noted that Mohan Kapoor, the actor who plays Kamala Khan's father Yusuf in the series, actually voices Doctor Strange in the Hindi versions of his movies (But not Multiverse of Madness). It's a fun little Easter egg that might make you look at their interactions in a bit of a different light. Yusuf is a ton of fun and warm in the Disney+ show. So much so that it's hard to imagine such a nice man delivering some of the sarcasm Benedict Cumberbatch has made his staple in the MCU. However, fans who have seen his performances in other Marvel films say that he captures the vibe perfects. This franchise has so many weird tidbits like this that just enhance the projects in ways that you could never predict. Check out one of the posts about this fun fact down below.

Despite Kapoor being such a nice presence in the series, star Iman Vellani says that someone else is on top of her "favorite people" list. She broke her rankings down with Esquire.

For all the “Dr. Strange” fans and my well wishers who’ve wanted me to come back as the ‘voice’ of “Dr. Strange”, in all humility, may I tell you, I have managed to dub in Hindi for our favourite SuperHero! #SpiderManNowWayHome #DrStrange December 17th at a theatre near you! — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) November 30, 2021

"Okay, so my top favorite people in the entire world are Robert Downey Jr and Billy Joel, no one takes up that mental space. Kevin is three, and he knows how much I'm obsessed with him. He has been, you know, warming him up to my reaction," Vellani said. "In our first week of filming, they told me, 'he's going come on Wednesday'. And it's Monday. And I'm sleeping in my chair or something. And then someone walks up to us. And she's like, 'so there's someone here to meet you'. And I, look down, up. And it's just Kevin's eyes because he was wearing a mask, and I froze completely. And he says, 'I heard you're doing a great job here!' I did not speak to him or smile at him until he left. I literally gave him a stare. I felt so bad because he was trying to make conversation with me and talk to me. And I gave him nothing"

Disney+ says that the show: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

