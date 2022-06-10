Did Ms. Marvel Credits Just Spoil Huge Hawkeye Cameo?

✖

Did Marvel Studios make the unprecedented mistake of a letting a major character cameo leak early? After watching the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel, a lot of fans think so! While there was nothing in the actual episode of Ms. Marvel that hinted at a major Marvel Cinematic Universe character cameo, there was something in the end credits of the episode that certainly did. It was an easy detail to miss, as most viewers probably don't pay attention to all the technical crew shoutouts in credtis sequence – but if you did pay close attention, you might've noticed this telling mention:

So there is definitely a clear connection between makeup artist Chris Milone working on both the Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel DIsney+ series. The question is whether or not there's been a misprint on Milone's job title for Ms. Marvel – in other words, fans are wondering if the credit shouldn't read "Makeup Artist to Ms. Vellani"

Iman Vellani star as Kamala Khan, the Jersey City high school girl who gets the cosmic power of Ms. Marvel. As this post above clearly points out, Vellani's makeup artist wasn't mentioned in the credits, and the entire section of credits that mentions "Ms. Steinfeld" was literally copy and pasted from Hawkeye's credits sequence. It could easily be the case that the section of credits was copied because the other two technical credits ("Key Makeup Artist" and "Contact Lens Technician") were the same between the two shows – and makeup artist Chris Milone worked on both – but someone forgot to alter the "Steinfeld" name to "Vellani".

Of course, Marvel fans are running wild with he idea of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop showing up in Ms. Marvel because of the ongoing theory (with compounding evidence) that Marvel Studios is building some version of the Champions or Young Avengers team in the MCU. Kate Bishiop appeared in Hawkeye; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Elijah Bradley (Patriot); Loki introduced Kid Loki; Wandavision brought in Wanda's sons Wiccan and Speed; a Nova project is on the way... The iconic characters of Marvel's next-gen teams are all falling into place, all over the place.

That said, at the slow, purposeful, pace the MCU is moving with its Young Avengers build-up it seems like having Kate Bishop show up in Ms. Marvel would be a big jump forward. So for now, let's file this one under "technical mistake" and not get our hopes up, yeah?

Ms. Marvel is plenty of fun all on her own, streaming new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.