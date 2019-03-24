Ms. Marvel Has Yet to Be Born By the Time of ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel Studios finally debuted the fan-favorite character Carol Danvers to the big screen, showing the latest member of the Avengers in Captain Marvel. But many fans are excited about what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially for a young Pakistani teen from New Jersey.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said that Captain Marvel’s presence would eventually lead to the introduction of Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel. But don’t expect to see her soon, because she wasn’t born during the film’s events that took place in ’95.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige spoke with ScreenRant about including characters like Monica Rambeau and was asked if Kamala made an cameo appearance at any point in the film, much like her quick first appearance in the pages of the Captain Marvel comic.

“No. No. I mean Monica you’ve mentioned and it’s not hidden. Obviously. It’s right there. The answer is no. Cause I think Ms. Marvel is a contemporary story and I don’t think she was born yet.”

This echoes what Feige previously told ComicBook.com when he referred to Ms. Marvel’s origin as a “contemporary story,” as well as what he previously said last year.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Feige said.

Actress Brie Larson is also a huge fan of the character, saying that she hopes Ms. Marvel follows in the footsteps of her character and that Kamala’s introduction in a sequel is a goal.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Kamala Khan’s co-creator and editor Sana Amanat previously spoke to Inquirer about the character’s importance to Marvel’s legacy.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat said.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!