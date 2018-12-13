Ms. Marvel Directors Reveal Major Inspiration From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is impressive for a variety of reasons. The Oscar-winning flick has received universal applause from critics and fans alike. Despite the film being a production of Sony, even creatives at Marvel Studios have found plenty of inspiration in it. Adil El Arbi, one of the directors behind Ms. Marvel, recently said he and his filmmaking partner Bilall Fallah approached Kevin Feige about using some Spider-Verse-like animations to help accurately portray Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

"Well, I guess it's about the animation. For us, we always wanted to find a way to translate her imagination and her fantasy worlds in a cool way," El Arbi said during a press conference (via The Direct) ahead of the show's premiere next week. "That's where we came up with the idea of injecting that animation aspect to it."

The filmmaker went on to add he was afraid of what studio executives might think of his pitch, only to be surprised Marvel Studios was completely on board with the idea.

"But we were a bit afraid that Kevin and the rest of Marvel would say no because it's different from the other shows in the MCU. So we made a whole presentation with videos and all that explaining why it was important to have those sequences," he added. "And, surprisingly, he said yes! He said, 'Don't go overboard, don't do it every five seconds, but it's true to the story and the character, let's go for it.' That's how we had that style. It's also very inspired by Into the Spider-Verse, so, thank you Kevin for allowing us to do that."

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th.

What other characters would you like to see Kmala interact with in her MCU debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!