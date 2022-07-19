Ms. Marvel's Alternate Costume Released Online

It took Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) nearly all of six episodes to get her super suit, a comic-accurate look complete with the navy domino mask and red scarf. While the end result was already faithful to the comics, a few other iterations were taken through the development stage visually. Tuesday, Marvel concept artist Karla Ortiz shared two potential looks for the character, each deviating slightly from the final look that premiered in the series.

One of the looks introduces black accents on Kamala's leggings, making them comparable to the top Simu Liu's Shang Chi wore in his solo film. That same concept also features a dress that's more stylistic than seen in the final cut. The other concept shares different boots for the character, with a more traditional look on the dress. See both pieces of concept art below.

More #MsMarvel concept art. Here are two unused concepts for Ms. Marvel's main costume. All created before the wonderful Iman Vellani was cast, who has done a stellar job with the role! I loved exploring slightly different looks inspired by the comic book! Stay tuned for more!:) pic.twitter.com/mbnc0th18h — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) July 19, 2022

In addition to the costume, the Ms. Marvel finale also happened to make the teen hero a mutant.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father," Vellani said in a Reddit Q&A earlier this month. "But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

