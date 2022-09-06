Ms. Marvel's VFX Weren't Inspired by Agents of SHIELD

Throughout the duration of her time in the Marvel source material, Kamala Khan has appeared as an Inhuman. That all changed in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, where it was revealed Iman Vellani's live-action take on the character is actually a mutant. Still, the series featured a moment that some fans thought may have been a hint at Terrigenesis, given the character's relation to the alien species in the source lore.

As it turns out, the moment—which saw the Clandestines covered in hard crystals as they approached The Veil—had nothing to do with ABC's Agents of SHIELD, a series that heavily featured Inhumans.

"It's funny, because our company worked on Agents of SHIELD for the whole run of the show, and I've been on that show since the pilot. Terrignenesis, [Marvel Studios] didn't bring it up to us, but we internally said, 'It's kind of like Terrigenesis, a little bit!' You know, crystalizing, I think the Terrigenesis was a little more volcanic in its look," FuseFX's Kevin Yuille said in a recent chat with The Direct.

He added, "Honestly, if they're going down some Inhuman or X-Men path, that's above my pay grade. I have no idea. Because we did both, we did those scenes, and I worked on some of those shots. I was a compositor, more of an artist back then, so I worked on some of those, but yeah, I have no idea."

It has yet to be seen if the Marvel Cinematic Universe will combined mutants and Inhumans or if they'll be separate. Whatever the case, Vellani herself said earlier this year she's ecstatic to be playing a mutant character.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed in a Reddit AMA in July. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see Kamala interact with in her MCU debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!