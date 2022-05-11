Ms. Marvel Producer Reveals When Kevin Feige Began Planning to Bring Kamala Khan to the MCU

✖

We're less than a month away from the debut of Ms. Marvel, the latest in a string of Disney+ exclusive series inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will bring Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into live-action, and fans have already speculated a lot about the circumstances that will surround her debut. Kamala's groundbreaking role within the Marvel universe, as well as her unique tie to Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), has made her MCU debut feel particularly significant — and according to new comments from producer and Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat, it was a long time coming. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amanat revealed that Marvel Studios, and its president, Kevin Feige, have been working to bring Kamala into live-action for several years.

"It was definitely years ago," Amanat revealed. "There has always been buzz. I know Kevin [Feige] was really excited to try to bring this to life. I think at this point it's been four or five years since we were officially going to adapt it. But it was exciting, and we were very happy to know that not only would it be adapted, but it would be adapted into a live-action series, which is what I had always hoped. I feel like this is a series because there's so much world and community."

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

Alongside Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in the show. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show's first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani explained during a previous interview. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

