Ms. Marvel Release News Means She-Hulk Might Be Next Series After Hawkeye

Wednesday, Disney held its latest earnings call to pore over all of its financials with representatives from the biggest investment banks in the world. As is standard practice, some content news typically surfaces during these calls, and this time around, it was the revelation that Disney’s Q4 FY 2022—which takes place from October 2021 until October 2022—will be the first to feature content from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Walt Disney Studios in the same quarter.

It was then revealed that Ms. Marvel is going to be the representative from Marvel Studios making up that trio, which means the show will debut at some point between July, August, and September of next year. With that release timeframe now in mind, we’ve got some things to discuss—namely, what’s going to be the first show after Hawkeye wraps up next month?

If it’s Ms. Marvel, that means Marvel Studios will go at least a full six months without pushing something out on Disney+, which seems the most unlikely scenario out of any.

That’s why some—this writer included—are starting to come around to the idea of She-Hulk being the first thing Marvel debuts in 2022. Save for Ms. Marvel, the series is the next on the production schedule. It wrapped back in August, months before Moon Knight did, and it features shortened episodes compared to what we’ve seen from Marvel’s other Disney+ offerings.

With each episode running for around half an hour, it stands to reason the post-production on those has a shorter lead-time. While it may be more VFX-heavy than Moon Knight, the rapid advancement of pre-vis technology should help cut that time down significantly.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye drop on Wednesday, November 24th.

