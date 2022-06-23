Ms. Marvel's Matt Lintz Was Almost the MCU's Spider-Man

For the past few weeks, Matt Lintz has appeared on television screens as Bruno Carrelli in Disney+ Ms. Marvel. In his Marvel Studios debut, Lintz plays the biggest supporting role to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, serving as her "guy in the chair," and the one that makes her all of her gadgets. As it turns out, however, Lintz nearly appeared in the MCU as someone much more familiar.

As The Walking Dead alumnus recalls, he was in the running to play the MCU's Spider-Man.

"I was in the top for Spider-Man, which eventually went to this guy, Tom Holland. I don't know if you know who he is," Lintz told Insider earlier this month. "I was in the top for Spider-Man, which eventually went to this guy, Tom Holland. I don't know if you know who he is. He's such an amazing person and an actor and it seems like life has come full circle."

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, quickly becoming a mainstay within the MCU and starring in his own billion-dollar trilogy. Though it has yet to be seen what will happen with Holland's Marvel future, Sony boss Tom Rothman is hopiung he and his co-stars return to the property.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning earlier this year. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Rothman went on to explain that the studio he oversees is now crawling with IP, including Holland's Spidey franchise.

"When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example," the exec added. "Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

Ms. Marvel releases one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+.

