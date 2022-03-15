Ms. Marvel Trailer Includes Ant-Man Easter Egg





Ms. Marvel‘s trailer just snuck in a funny Ant-Man Easter Egg. Kamala Khan is daydreaming just like any regular high school student. But, in her notebook, she’s wondering who would win in a battle: Ant-Man or Man-Ant. It’s a fun goofy little addition, but totally something you could see being an issue for an exasperated Scott Lang at some point. Ms. Marvel is all about the Avengers so it kind of fits for her to be doodling in the margins dreaming of how she’s going to be fighting villains up in the clouds with Captain Marvel. Check out the close-up of her notebook down below.

Earlier this year, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson talked to Uproxx about the sequel to her movie. Ms. Marvel will be around for that adventure too. “I feel it’s like, I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future,” Larson said. “And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers.”

“And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films,” she added. “And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I’m really excited about sharing, but you know, it’s fun to have a bit of a secret. And it’s fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer.”

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.”

Who wins in a fight? Let us know down in the comments!